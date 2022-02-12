Watch
Frigid And Breezy Day

Tracking Next Storm System
Posted at 10:27 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 11:27:20-05

TULSA, Okla. — Gusty north winds and cloud coverage are keeping temperatures this morning in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. Highs only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s with a sun/cloud mix by the afternoon.

Sunny skies tomorrow and highs in the upper 40s. North winds, a bit breezy at times, will continue through the whole weekend.

Valentine's Day will bring us sunny skies and 60s.

Upper 60s, sunshine and breezy conditions on Tuesday in advance of our next system.

Highs in the 60s on Wednesday with an increasing chance of showers and storms, especially later in the day. Those showers and storms look to continue into Thursday morning. Some of the storms across eastern Oklahoma could be strong to severe. Temperatures drop to the 30s on Thursday and then down to the 40s on Friday.

