Friday Starts Frigid, but Finishes Fantastic

TULSA, OKLA — Bundle up to start the day, but those heavy coats will not be needed this afternoon! With the help of lots of sunshine and a south to southwest breeze, high temperatures will climb to around 50 degrees.

A few clouds rolling in late tonight with overnight lows around freezing.

Moderate south to southwest winds will remain in the forecast for Saturday ahead of the next cold front. We'll be close to 50 again on Saturday, but expect cooler temps on Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

Most of us will stay dry through the weekend, but a few light showers may develop in southeast Oklahoma Saturday evening and night, and we'll keep a slight chance along and to the south of I-40 for Sunday as well.

Monday and Tuesday look like pleasant days to start the work week. Data has been a good agreement we'll have a good opportunity for widespread rain next Wednesday and Thursday. We'll continue to monitor those rain chances into next week!

