Freezing Fog this Morning

***A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL 10 THIS MORNING***

Fog could turn dense at times, with visibility dropping to a half-mile or less. And with temperatures below freezing, that fog could create slick spots on bridges and roadways.

If you’re heading out this morning, slow it down and give yourself extra time.

We do warm up later today — temperatures climb above freezing this afternoon, topping out near 40 degrees.

Some clouds rolling in later this evening with overnight lows better in the mid-20s.

Temperatures climb above freezing again for Thursday returning to the upper 30s.

A stronger cold front moves in tomorrow night. With it, we could see a few isolated light sprinkles or snow showers, but impacts look limited at this time.

Behind that front, much colder air settles in to start off the weekend. Wind chills could dip below zero early Saturday morning!

The good news? A warming trend looks likely as we head into the beginning of next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

