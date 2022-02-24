Freezing Drizzle, Snow & Sleet Return this Morning

TULSA, Okla. — **WINTER STORM WARNING: Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer and Le Flore County in OK until 6:00pm tonight**

Another wave of sleet and freezing rain moves in this morning.

Highs mainly in the mid-20s this afternoon. Gradual clearing this evening with overnight lows chilly around 10 degrees.

Partly cloudy on Friday and mid-30s.

Chance for a light wintry mix on Saturday. Mostly cloudy and 30s.

Highs around 50° on Sunday and mostly sunny.

The sun will stick around on Monday with highs near 60°.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --