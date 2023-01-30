Freezing Drizzle into Monday

TULSA, OKLA- — Chilly evening with light freezing rain. Overnight lows in the teens.

Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tomorrow at 6 AM. Please be careful and use caution when traveling due to isolated slick spots on area roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Make sure to have the heavy coat and dress in layers if you're having to get out at any point tomorrow.

Daytime highs in the mid to low 20s with feels like temps in the teens tomorrow afternoon.

The cold continues into much of the upcoming week with temperatures remaining below freezing until Wednesday afternoon.

We will also have multiple rounds of wintry precipitation possible tomorrow through Thursday.

Back to dry conditions Friday into next weekend. Highs in the 50s to near 60° next weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --