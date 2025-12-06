Foggy Start to Saturday

*** DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 11 THIS MORNING ***

Dense fog this morning for much of the area with some isolated freezing fog possible where temperatures hover near freezing.

Highs today dependent on cloud coverage again ranging from the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Winds shift direction late this evening ahead of our next dry cold front arriving overnight. Lows in the mid-30s.

Gusty NNW winds for Sunday behind the front with highs struggling around 40 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Thankfully, a warming trend is slated for next week. However, Monday still looks chilly with morning temps in the mid-20s with daytime highs in the mid-40s.

Highs will likely return to the 50s for Tuesday with near to slightly above average temps through the middle of next week.

The morning on Wednesday will start out in the upper 30s to low 40s and then finish in the mid-50s. Thursday may end up our warmest of next week with highs in the low/mid 60s! Enjoy it as another cold front is likely to drop temperatures for next Friday. Overall, the forecast looks dry through next week.

