Foggy Friday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Areas of patchy dense fog this Friday morning with improvements by mid-morning as that sun comes up to help burn some of it off.

Scattered showers and storms will be around, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today around 80 degrees.

Rain chances continue tonight and increase area wide on Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s.

The pick of the weekend looks to be Sunday with dry conditions and highs around 80°.

At this point, next week is expected to be dry with lows in the 50s to near 60° and afternoon temperatures around 80°.

