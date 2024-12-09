Fog and Mist Monday Morning

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM ***

Expect fog and mist for this morning with temperatures near 50 degrees. By the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the low to upper 50s across the area. Northeast wind 5-15 mph with colder air moving in overnight.

Lows down to the mid 30s Tuesday morning, then highs in the mid 40s behind a cold front. Breezy north winds 10-20 mph. Skies becoming partly cloudy.

Colder Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 20s, then highs near 50°. Full sun returns.

Lows still in the upper 20s for Thursday. The afternoon will feature low 50s with more clouds moving in during the day.

Chance for a few rain showers developing on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Lows near 40° with highs in the mid 50s.

As of now, next weekend will be fairly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 50s with lows in the 40s.

