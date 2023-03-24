Flooding Potential through the Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly during the morning hours with ongoing flood concerns, especially for areas just south of I-44.

Isolated chances remain in the forecast this afternoon with daytime highs holding steady in the 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight, mostly to partly cloudy with overnight lows around 40 degrees.

Skies will clear somewhat for the weekend with mild and dry conditions. High temperatures will climb into the 60s.

No major weather systems are expected, but subtle upper level waves will likely bring periods of clouds and showers at times through the upcoming work week. This pattern will keep temperatures stable, with highs staying in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s through about Wednesday. Our next best opportunity for showers/storms likely to arrive towards the end of the work week next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

