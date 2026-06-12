Flooding Concerns this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Showers and thunderstorms that developed early Friday morning will continue moving south with a weak cold front. While additional storms may develop this afternoon, widespread coverage is not expected. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than recent days, with highs reaching only the mid-80s, though humidity will remain elevated.

A cluster of thunderstorms ahead of the front could still produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, especially along and south of I-40. Localized flooding remains possible as the atmosphere contains abundant moisture.

The brief break from the heat will be short-lived. Hot, humid, and breezy conditions are expected to return Saturday, with afternoon temperatures climbing back into the lower 90s. A few isolated storms may develop during the day, but attention is increasingly focused on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A large storm complex may develop across Kansas and move into Oklahoma overnight as a stronger cold front pushes south. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to form from southern Kansas into northern Oklahoma, bringing the potential for damaging winds, severe weather, and excessive rainfall.

Northeast Oklahoma appears most likely to receive the heaviest rainfall, where several inches of rain may fall in some locations. Areas that have already experienced recent heavy rain and ongoing river flooding will be particularly vulnerable. Flooding concerns will increase near creeks, streams, and low-lying areas from Saturday into Sunday, and a Flood Watch may eventually be needed.

Rainfall chances will be highest across northern portions of the region, while locations south of I-40 will generally have lower storm coverage. Although any thunderstorm through the weekend could produce heavy rain, Saturday night currently presents the greatest risk for widespread excessive rainfall.

Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday as storm coverage decreases and cooler air arrives. Most of the day now appears largely dry, though some lingering rain chances may linger.

The cooler pattern will continue into early next week, with afternoon temperatures running nearly 10 degrees below normal.

This welcome break from the recent heat and humidity is expected to last only a few days before warmer, more typical early-summer conditions return by the middle of next week.

Rain and thunderstorm chances may also increase again later next week.

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