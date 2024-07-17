Flood Watch this Morning

***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM***

We're tracking showers and thunderstorms in area this morning. A flood watch is in effect until 8 am as 1 to 3 inches of rainfall remains possible with locally higher amounts.

Storms should clear the area by late morning with some lingering cloud coverage into the afternoon. Highs today will be noticeably cooler in the upper 80s.

Tonight, partly to mostly clear with a steady NE breeze. Overnight lows around 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy and pleasant for tomorrow with highs around 90 degrees.

Mid 60s to start Friday and then low 90s for the high under a mostly sunny sky.

Over the weekend, partly to mostly cloudy skies with some showers and storms. Morning lows around 70° and then highs from the mid to the upper 80s.

As of now, highs still look to be in the 80s early next week.

