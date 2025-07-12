Flood Watch in Effect this Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Showers and thunderstorms continue to increase in coverage this morning with locally heavy rain a concern and a Flood Watch in effect until 1 this afternoon.

Widespread rainfall totals of 0.50" to 2" will be likely, but localized spots may see totals in the 4" to 5" range. Be advised for potential flooding and rising water, especially if you are in a flood prone area.

Temperatures will be below normal over the weekend due to all the clouds and rain.

The unsettled pattern continues for early next week with scattered showers into the mix. Lows in the lower 70s with highs near 90.

