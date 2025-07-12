Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Flood Watch in Effect this Morning

Wet weekend weather
Posted

TULSA, OKLA — Showers and thunderstorms continue to increase in coverage this morning with locally heavy rain a concern and a Flood Watch in effect until 1 this afternoon.

Widespread rainfall totals of 0.50" to 2" will be likely, but localized spots may see totals in the 4" to 5" range. Be advised for potential flooding and rising water, especially if you are in a flood prone area.

Temperatures will be below normal over the weekend due to all the clouds and rain.

The unsettled pattern continues for early next week with scattered showers into the mix. Lows in the lower 70s with highs near 90.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital