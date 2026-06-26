Flood Threat Remains Through Friday

***FLOOD WATCH FOR NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING***

A few spotty showers to start Friday morning that will clear out for the afternoon. Highs for Friday will be around 90° for most of the area. More spotty showers can be expected Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s across the area.

Over the weekend, morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will climb over the 100° mark each afternoon. Gusty south winds take hold for the weekend as well.

The summer weather pattern lasts for all of next week with hot and very humid conditions and only a few minor chances of a shower or t-storm. Daily heat index values will likely top the 100° each day through the Fourth of July weekend with ample sunshine. If your plans take you out to area lakes next week, gusty south winds will likely equal choppy water.

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