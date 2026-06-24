Repeated Storms Keep flooding Threat Elevated

***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF NE OKLA UNTIL 1 PM***

Flooding is the main concern across eastern Oklahoma through the end of the workweek as an unsettled weather pattern continues. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of eastern Oklahoma through Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with more rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected.

After a quieter Tuesday evening, another round of storms is expected to move in by Wednesday morning. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely through midday Wednesday, with heavy downpours and flooding being the biggest threat. There is a limited risk for severe weather, but flooding is the bigger concern. Rain should taper to more scattered showers by Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the lower 80s.

Additional rounds of storms are expected late Wednesday night into Thursday, and again at times into Friday. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will remain the main threat, although a few storms could become strong depending on where boundaries set up, especially north of Tulsa.

By the weekend, the weather pattern begins to shift. Rain chances will fade, sunshine will increase, and temperatures will start climbing. Highs will move back into the 90s this weekend and stay there into next week.

The bigger story by early next week may become the heat, with hot and humid conditions pushing heat index values above 100 degrees. Heat headlines may be needed as a more typical summertime pattern returns.

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