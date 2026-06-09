First Heat Advisory of the Season

***HEAT ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA FROM 1PM TO 7PM.***

Today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny with morning lows in the upper 70s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Our feels like temps likely to climb to around 105° by the afternoon with a gusty south wind. Make sure you stay hydrated if your plans take out outside.

The weather pattern becomes more active again beginning Thursday as a series of disturbances and frontal boundaries move into the region.

Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies and another hot afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances are expected to increase later in the day as a cold front approaches.

Some severe weather may be possible with these storms. The timing and placement of the front by Thursday afternoon is still uncertain, and will determine where storms first develop. Expect some adjustments as we get closer.

Additional showers and thunderstorms may linger on Friday with odds likely going up over the weekend. Heavy rainfall appears to be the main concern, which could lead to more localized flooding.

Temperatures will trend downward over weekend with highs returning to the 80s, which is closer to average if not slightly below for mid-June.

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