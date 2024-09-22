First Day Of Fall

TULSA, Okla. — It is officially Fall!!

We are tracking a strong cold front that will will move in this afternoon. Our highs will happen early afternoon in the upper 80s but will quickly drop in the 70s throughout the day. Expect northwest winds to increase with gusts up to 25 mph. Widely scattered showers and storms will increase late afternoon though the overnight hours. A few storms could be marginally severe with mainly a wind threat.

A beautiful Monday with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms in the morning but will slowly dry off throughout the day.

Mid 50s to start Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. An isolated chance for a shower or storm later in the evening.

Chance for some showers and storms again Wednesday through Friday. Highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

Have a great week ahead!!

