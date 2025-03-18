Fire Weather Concerns Tuesday

*** RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF NE OKLAHOMA AND ALL OF SE KANSAS TODAY UNTIL 10 PM ***

*** WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL OF GREEN COUNTRY FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM TODAY ***

A warm and gusty start this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. Gusty south winds continue between 20-45 mph. NO outdoor burning as relative humidity drops 20-35 %.

A cold front will come in Wednesday, which will keep temperatures in the low 50s in the morning and then falling temperatures by the afternoon. Keep the jacket with you throughout the day. Mostly cloudy with northwest winds gusting 35-40 mph. Slight chance for a few rain showers near the Oklahoma and Kansas line, but most of us will remain dry.

Back to sunshine on Thursday, the first day of Spring! Lows down to the mid 30s with highs in the low/mid 60s. Lighter winds.

Lows down to the mid 40s on Friday, then highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies with the slim chance for a few showers mainly east. Windy again with gusts 30-40 mph pulling out of the south. fire danger will need to be monitored.

Another cool front comes in, which doesn't do much to the temps next weekend. For Saturday, lows in the low 40s, then highs around 72° with mostly sunny skies. A storm system will arrive Saturday night into Sunday bringing a chance for a few showers and storms. Still some uncertainty with the timing, but we'll fine tune it as we get closer.

