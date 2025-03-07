Fire Weather Concerns Today

TULSA, Okla. — Friday starts with temperatures in the 50s and we'll warm up with strong/gusty southwest to west winds. Look for highs the low/mid 70s in the afternoon. A dry line will move though bringing in very dry air in from the west. With windy and very dry conditions, be advised the grass fire risk will go up Friday. A cold front arrives by evening, and that will cool us down into the weekend.

Behind that front on Saturday, lows down to the mid 30s with highs near 50°. Mostly cloudy and a chance for rain. Right now it appears the we'll keep a chance of rain along HWY 412 and south, with the higher chances the farther south you go.

We'll clear out into Sunday morning with lows still in the mid 30s and highs returning to the low/mid 60s. Back to mostly sunny skies as well.

Next week looks pleasant with lots of sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday. Lows in the 40s and 50s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s! The grass fire danger will increase again starting on Monday with gusty south winds returning.

There are two chances for storms next week, one on Wednesday, and another on Friday. Still too early to know if we'll get any severe weather out of it, but we'll keep monitoring.

Have a great weekend!

