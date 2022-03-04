Fire threat Increases Friday

TULSA, OKLA- — A lot of cloud cover on Friday. The high reaching 75°. South winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Turning windy on Saturday. South gusts possibly up to 40 mph in advance of a cold front. Some showers and thunderstorms.

Much more showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with temperatures dropping to around 50°. Later in the day and at night, there could be some strong to severe storms in far SE Oklahoma.

Possibly a few showers early Monday morning, otherwise dry and fairly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows near freezing.

Highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

