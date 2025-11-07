Fine Friday Forecast

TULSA, OKLA — Slight drop in temperatures for Friday, but still trending above average in the low to mid-70s. A good day for any outdoor activities with a light to moderate north breeze.

Similar conditions for Saturday with highs in the low 70s. This is the last day to bring in any plants or do any outdoor chores as a much colder air mass moves in.

Temperatures will likely start turning cooler/chillier Saturday evening, but Sunday morning will be cold and blustery with temperatures in the mid 30s, wind chills in the 20s.

Afternoon high temps will struggle into in the mid/upper 40s. Breezy north winds which will make wind chills values stay in the 30s and low 40s most of the day.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning we will likely see a hard freeze with widespread lows in the mid/upper 20s. Protect any plants that are sensitive to the cold.

After the chilly start to the upcoming work week, we'll eventually see temperatures rebound into the 70s in the middle and end of the week.

