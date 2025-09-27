Fine Fall Forecast

TULSA, OKLA — Dry weather is expected for the weekend with temperatures warming in the mid to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows near 60°.

The latest trends show quiet weather continuing through next week. Outdoor plans are a go as a gorgeous stretch of weather continues for early fall!

Morning lows in the upper 50s to the mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s and not much wind.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

