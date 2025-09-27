Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Fine Fall Forecast

Dry with a stretch of slightly above normal temps
Fine Fall Forecast
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, OKLA — Dry weather is expected for the weekend with temperatures warming in the mid to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows near 60°.

The latest trends show quiet weather continuing through next week. Outdoor plans are a go as a gorgeous stretch of weather continues for early fall!

Morning lows in the upper 50s to the mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s and not much wind.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US