Finally Some Relief From The Heat

TULSA, Okla — We are finally seeing a change in the weather pattern! Scattered showers and storms will be likely this morning, then they'll become more isolated this afternoon. Temperatures will not be as hot with many of us holding in the 90s at best today. Hottest areas today will be from Muskogee south, where a Heat Advisory is in effect.

Storm chances ramp back up again overnight and into tomorrow morning. As a front stalls over the area, our opportunities for well-needed rain will stay with us. Don't expect won't rain the entire time, but periods of showers and storms can be expected. Most of us will end up with about 1" to 3" of rain through Sunday with a few locally higher amounts possible.

We'll also enjoy a few days of below average temps with highs in the 80s Friday and Saturday, and near 90 on Sunday! Next week the front will lift back north and the heat and sun will return. Triple digits look possible by the middle of next week.

