Few storms tonight

Isolated strong to severe storms overnight
Brandon has a look at the chances for storms tonight and the heatwave ahead for the entire week.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 19:27:51-04

**Heat Advisory Monday 12-8pm**

We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storm cells could be strong to severe carrying a wind and hail threat. The low in Tulsa down to 78°. South winds 10-15 mph.

A few showers early Monday morning, otherwise mostly sunny by afternoon and reaching 97°. The heat index will be 109°. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

The heat is on the entire week with the heat index between 105 and 110°.

Still tracking cooler temperatures next weekend with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Possibly a few showers as a cool front moves through.

Have a great week ahead!

