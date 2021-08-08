Few storms tonight

**Heat Advisory Monday 12-8pm**

We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storm cells could be strong to severe carrying a wind and hail threat. The low in Tulsa down to 78°. South winds 10-15 mph.

A few showers early Monday morning, otherwise mostly sunny by afternoon and reaching 97°. The heat index will be 109°. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

The heat is on the entire week with the heat index between 105 and 110°.

Still tracking cooler temperatures next weekend with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Possibly a few showers as a cool front moves through.

Have a great week ahead!