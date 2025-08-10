Few Showers And Storms Today

***HEAT ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF GREEN COUNTRY FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM***

Isolated showers and storms northwest of I-44 this morning and afternoon. A few could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. By the afternoon and evening we dry out with temperatures in the upper 90s but feels like temperatures up to 106°. South winds 10-20 mph.

More scattered storms possible Monday. Lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s. Heat index up to 100°. Calmer south winds 5-15 mph.

Mostly cloudy with a chance for more showers and t-storms on Tuesday. Lows in the lower 70s and highs around 91°. Heat index up to 96°.

Chance for more showers on Wednesday along with partly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the low 70s and then highs in the low 90s. Heat index up to 100°.

Drying out Thursday with highs slowly climbing back into the mid 90s with triple digit heat indices returning.

Upper 70s to start Friday with daytime highs in the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies.

