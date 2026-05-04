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Few Showers And Storms To Start The Week

Cooler air moves in Tuesday and Wednesday
Few Showers And Storms To Start The Week
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TULSA, Okla. — A mild start to Monday with an increase in clouds throughout the day. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with south winds 15-30 mph. Most will be dry but a few isolated showers and storms possible this evening and late tonight. An isolated marginally severe storm possible with a hail and wind threat.

On Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Across southeast Oklahoma during the afternoon to evening hours, there could be a few storms that might be strong to severe with mainly a wind and hail threat. Northeast winds 15-25 mph. The high around 74° earlier in the day with temperatures dropping through the day behind a cold front.

For Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies with maybe a few sunbreaks. Lows in the upper 40s with highs in the low 60s. Northeast winds 10-15 mph.

Back to mostly sunny skies on Thursday. Starting out colder in the low 40s with highs around 70°. North winds 5-15 mph.

Still looking at mostly sunny on Friday. Lows in the lower 50s with highs in the low 80s. South winds 10-20 mph.

Over the upcoming Mother's Day Weekend, partly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60° with highs around 80° on Saturday and then mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

Have a great week!

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