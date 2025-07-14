Few Scattered Storms Today

TULSA, Okla. — Areas of patchy fog for some this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another day of highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and calm south winds. We do have a chance for scattered storms today so keep an eye on the sky this afternoon and evening.

Isolated storms possible Tuesday but most look dry. The heat and humid conditions return with highs in the low 90s but heat index up to 102°.

Similar conditions for Wednesday and Thursday so make sure you are staying hydrated!

We dry off Friday through the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values stay in the triple digits.

