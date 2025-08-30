Few Rain Showers Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Starting off your holiday weekend with mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Highs near 80 degrees with calm winds and a few rain showers. Not everyone will see rain and it will be light. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday we are expecting more scattered showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Keep the umbrella with you! Lows continue in the upper 60s.

Labor Day Monday remains warm in the upper 70s with a chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Not everyone will see rain but just keep an eye on the sky. Partly cloudy skies with calm winds.

Highs in the low 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday with and isolated chance for a shower. Few more peaks of sunshine with calm northwest winds.

A cold front moves in Wednesday night into Thursday bringing more cooler air to the forecast. Lows in the upper 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Overall looking like a pleasant start to the month of September!

