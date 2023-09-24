Few Isolated Showers Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — We could see a few isolated showers throughout today but the majority will be dry. Partly sunny skies with highs near 80° and light northeast winds.

We dry off Monday and continuing the rest of the week with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

The first day of the Tulsa State Fair is Thursday (September 28), expect mostly sunny skies and south winds 5-15 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, similar conditions for Friday into the weekend.

