Expect comfortable temperatures all week

TULSA, Okla — After a beautiful Easter Weekend, we'll continue to enjoy comfortable temperatures all week long!

For today temperatures will reach the low/mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. By late afternoon and evening, a few showers and storms will develop, mostly across northwest parts of Green Country. The overall severe threat looks low, but can't rule out a marginal severe storm or two with a wind and/or hail threat. Fingers cross we can get some rain where we need it most. After sunset, any storms will diminish. Lows by daybreak will reach the mid 40s to low 50s.

Outdoor plans are a go with beautiful weather Tuesday thought Thursday! Highs in the mid 70s. Another chance for a few isolated storms rolls in on Friday. Still a few days away, but there may be some severe weather potential.

Friday night's cold front will cool temps back into the upper 60s to low 70s over the weekend. A little cooler, but still looks awesome for any plans!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --