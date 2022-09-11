Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Feeling Like Fall Today

Warmer temperatures return by Tuesday
Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 10:17:16-04

TULSA, Okla. — Feeling like fall today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy north winds with mostly sunny skies.

Lows in the 40s and 50s Monday morning. Should be mid 50s in the Tulsa metro. Highs in the mid 80s with a lot of nice sunshine.

Highs rebound to the low 90s starting Tuesday and all the way through Friday.

Guidance then suggests mid 90s next weekend with possibly even some upper 90s showing up as it's still officially summer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018