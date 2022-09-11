TULSA, Okla. — Feeling like fall today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy north winds with mostly sunny skies.

Lows in the 40s and 50s Monday morning. Should be mid 50s in the Tulsa metro. Highs in the mid 80s with a lot of nice sunshine.

Highs rebound to the low 90s starting Tuesday and all the way through Friday.

Guidance then suggests mid 90s next weekend with possibly even some upper 90s showing up as it's still officially summer.

