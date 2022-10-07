Feeling Like Fall Going Into The Weekend

TULSA, Okla — We've been talking about it all week, and it is finally here! A taste of Autumn!

For Friday temps will hold in the low/mid 70s as a gusty north to northeast breeze flows over Green Country. Expect lots of sunshine to go with it. Fire danger will remain high with a few wind gusts in over 20mph.

Grab the jackets for Friday night football as temps will fall into the 50s by the end of the games tonight. Eventually we'll fall into the mid 40s by daybreak

Saturday afternoon will be our coolest of the next few days with highs ranging between 65 and 70. Look for a mix of clouds and a bit of sunshine. A great day to head to the pumpkin patch. We'll rebound the temps some Sunday afternoon (mid/upper 70s).

Rain chances do not look great, but we'll keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Our best chance for rain and even a few storms looks to be a Wednesday. Data is not in great agreement with the timing, but we'll continue to fine tune that going into next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --