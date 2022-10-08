Feeling Like Fall

TULSA, Okla. — We will keep cooler temperatures for this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Increasing cloud coverage tonight but regardless...a great day to head out to the pumpkin patch.

Temperatures slightly warmer for Sunday afternoon (mid/upper 70s) with more sunshine. A perfect last day to the Tulsa State Fair.

Rain chances do not look great, but we'll keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Our best chance for rain and even a few storms looks to be on Wednesday. Data is not in great agreement with the timing, but we'll continue to fine tune that going into next week. We need rain as drought monitor continues to worsen.

Have a great weekend!

