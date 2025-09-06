Fantastic Weekend Weather

TULSA, OKLA — Isolated rain chances will wrap up this morning with the return of some sunshine.

Highs today very pleasant in the mid-70s with a light to moderate NE breeze.

Mostly to partly clear this evening with overnight lows returning to the 50s.

Another five star day for Sunday with highs around 80 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Outside of an isolated shower chance on Tuesday, we look to remain dry into the upcoming work week with temperatures looking to trend warmer.

Some locations likely reaching near 90 degrees by midweek.

