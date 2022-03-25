Fantastic Friday Weather (Sunny & 70s)

TULSA, OKLA- — Dry with a warming trend starting today and lasting through the weekend!

After a cool commute, expect a pleasant rebound with daytime highs near 70 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Upper 60s to lower 70s for Saturday then near 80 degree warmth by Sunday afternoon, along with gusty south winds.

Warm, dry, and windy conditions are expected to return by the latter part of the upcoming weekend and will continue into early next week. These conditions will elevate fire weather concerns.

Increasing clouds on Tuesday and highs near 80°.

Rain and storms look to move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with highs dropping into the 60s.

