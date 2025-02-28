Fantastic Finish to February

TULSA, OKLA — Jackets needed this morning, but not by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Fire weather concerns, especially this afternoon, with windy and dry conditions.

Slight dip in temps over the weekend, but still pleasant for this time of the year. Look for highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid-60s.

First part of Sunday looks dry before showers and a few thunderstorms increase across the area Sunday evening/night with the approach of another system.

We'll keep clouds and a slight shower chance in the forecast for Monday, then bump up the shower and storm chance again on Tuesday as another system sweeps in from the west. After Tuesday's system moves through, temperatures will cool to near or just below average to wrap up the remainder of the week.

Have a wonderful week!

