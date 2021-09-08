Fall-Like Weather for Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA- — A cold front passing through this morning will keep temperatures close to normal for this time of year.

Mainly sunny with daytime highs in the upper 80s. NNE winds with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph.

Calm and clear evening allowing overnight lows to dip around 60 degrees.

This fall-like preview will be brief as temperatures rise quickly through the weekend.

This late-summer heatwave will luckily not feel overly humid with heat indices, despite air temperatures around 100 for some on Saturday, remaining largely in check.

