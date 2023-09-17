Fall-Like Start, But Warmer Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Cooler start, but warmer afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Quiet evening ahead with lows returning to the 50s.

Sunshine returns for Monday, along with southerly winds pushing temperatures to around 90 degrees by Monday afternoon.

Chance for showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid 80s. Morning lows in the mid 60s.

Lower chance for showers on Thursday and Friday. Highs still in the mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.

The first day of Fall is next Saturday. As of now, for next weekend, highs in the low 80s with a chance of showers and storms.

