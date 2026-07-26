Extreme Heat through Tuesday

***MULTIPLE HEAT ALERTS ISSUED FOR GREEN COUNTRY ON SUNDAY*** HEAT INDEX 110°-115°

TULSA, OKLA — Temperatures will climb into the triple digits today. Heat indices between 110°-115°. Lows tonight will be in the low 80s.

Dangerous heat will stick around through Tuesday with temps getting above 100° and heat indices in dangerous heat territory.

Clouds will start to build in during the middle of the week helping to cool down temps closer to 100°. Rain chances will also go up allowing some areas to see some spotty showers that could help cool temps even further.

By next weekend temps will cool down into the mid 90s with some models forecasting temps falling all the way back to average by the end of the weekend.

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