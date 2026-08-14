Extreme Heat For Rest Of The Week

TULSA, Okla — ***EXTREME HEAT WARNINGS IN PLACE TILL 8 PM TODAY AND HEAT ALERTS FOR THE VIEWING AREA UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING***

Dangerous heat once again with temps ranging from 100° - 105°. Heat indices will be just as high as yesterday with some areas getting up to 115°. Sunny skies for most of the day with a few clouds. Lows tonight in the low 80s.

Heat will dominant through the weekend before a weak front moves through on Monday that will bring rain chances back into the forecast. It will be a small and brief cool down but enough to push temps back into the 90s. Heat will build back in after but models hinting at another cool down for the second half of next week.

Remember to practice heat safety with all the dangerous heat. Stay hydrated and try to stay indoors during the afternoon hours when heat is at its highest.

Drought continues to expand in our region, with moderate drought showing up across the western side of our viewing area. Spots of extreme to exceptional drought in western Oklahoma and north Texas.

The fire danger will continue to increase as these conditions last.

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