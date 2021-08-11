Extreme Heat Continues Today

TULSA, Okla. — The Heat Advisory continues area-wide through 8 PM this evening. Heat index values this afternoon are expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees.

Caution should be used if spending time outdoors today in order to avoid heat related illnesses!

Tomorrow will be much of the same with a few more clouds building in throughout the day.

Slight relief is coming by this weekend when highs will be back in the 80s. There are several opportunities for rain in the forecast, however, chances are low most days.

Heat builds back in for the middle of next week.

