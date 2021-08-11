Watch
Extreme Heat Continues Today

Slight Heat Relief Coming Soon ...
Posted at 7:39 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 08:39:17-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Heat Advisory continues area-wide through 8 PM this evening. Heat index values this afternoon are expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees.

Caution should be used if spending time outdoors today in order to avoid heat related illnesses!

Tomorrow will be much of the same with a few more clouds building in throughout the day.

Slight relief is coming by this weekend when highs will be back in the 80s. There are several opportunities for rain in the forecast, however, chances are low most days.

Heat builds back in for the middle of next week.

