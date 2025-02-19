Extreme Cold Warning for Wednesday

***EXTREME COLD WARNING for all of NE Oklahoma until noon tomorrow for dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero.***

dangerous bitter cold! Northeast 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will push wind chills well below zero this morning with temperatures falling into the teens and single digits.

Record cold temperatures are likely with forecast record cold lows and highs today through Friday morning. Even Tulsa may drop below zero Thursday morning! Highs between 10° and 20° Wednesday and Thursday. Then upper 20s on Friday.

We should be finally above freezing by Saturday afternoon with highs near 40 degrees and even some 60s showing up NEXT week.

