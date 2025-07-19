Extended Heat Wave Starting Today

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY***

Hot and dry pattern settles in for the weekend. Look for highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Heat advisory will go into effect starting at noon today until 8 this evening with feels like temps upward of 108 degrees.

The hot stretch of weather will remain in the forecast for next week, with additional heat advisories likely.

Be sure you are staying hydrated, take those heat precautions and wear your sunscreen!

While we won't see record heat, we are expecting our hottest of the season so far with temperatures well into the 90s getting close to 100° at the end of the week and heat index values exceeding 105°.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

