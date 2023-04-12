Expect a wonderful Wednesday

TULSA, Okla — The gorgeous stretch of weather continues today! Outdoor plans are a go! Highs today will range between 75 and 80 across Green Country with lots of sunshine. Low temps will be pleasant...low/mid 50s. Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today.

Another chance for a few isolated storms rolls in on Friday afternoon into Friday night. There will likely be an atmospheric "cap" in place that will limit thunderstorm development, but any storms that manage to develop will have severe weather potential. Right now it appears maybe an isolated storm or two at best, but we'll continue to adjust as we get closer. Many of us will get through Friday night without a single drop of rain.

Friday night's cold front will cool high temps back into the upper 60s to low 70s over the weekend. A little cooler, but still looks awesome for any plans!

Above average temperatures continue for next week with perhaps some additional storm chances returning by the middle of next week.

