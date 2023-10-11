Watch Now
Expect a windy few days to finish the week

Temps to stay warm through Thursday. Next cold front arrives Thursday night
Next cold front moves in Thursday night with a slight chance of storms and cooler weather moving in for the weekend
Posted at 6:06 AM, Oct 11, 2023
TULSA, Okla — Hold on to your hats! Expect south winds to increase with sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts of 30-35 mph likely this afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the low/mid 80s. Southerly winds and an increase of moisture will keep temps very mild tonight….in the mid/upper 60s. Thursday afternoon wind gusts may exceed 35 mph with highs ranging from mid 70s to low 80s.

A cold front moves in from the west late Thursday with a slight chance of showers and storms overnight Thursday night into very early Friday morning. For many of us, the front will move through dry.

Autumn returns behind the front with a gusty northwest breeze Friday. Highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will hold into the 60s! Weekend lows will be chilly...in the low/mid 40s.

