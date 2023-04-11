Watch Now
Expect a terrific Tuesday for outdoor plans

The beautiful stretch of weather will continue through the middle of the week
Posted at 5:25 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 06:37:34-04

TULSA, Okla — Expect a gorgeous stretch of weather through the middle of the week! Today through Thursday highs will reach the mid/upper 70s with lots of sunshine. Outdoor plans are a go! Low temps will be pleasant...in the upper 40s to mid 50s!

Another chance for a few isolated storms rolls in on Friday into Friday night. There will likely be an atmospheric "cap" in place that may limit thunderstorm development, but any storms that manage to development will have severe weather potential. Right now it appears perhaps a few isolated storms at best may develop.

Friday night's cold front will cool temps back into the upper 60s to low 70s over the weekend. A little cooler, but still looks awesome for any plans!

