Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Expect a fantastic Friday to finish the week

Nice weather will remain into Easter Weekend
Posted at 6:25 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 07:59:01-04

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go for your Good Friday! We'll enjoy some sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the mid/upper 60s. Grab the jackets again tonight as low temps eventually reach the 30s to low 40s Saturday morning.

Easter weekend is looking great! Highs Saturday hold in the upper 60s to near 70 with low 70s on Easter Sunday. Looking good for Easter Egg hunts!

A weak disturbance may bring a few showers and rumbles of thunder Monday, but we'll keep the chance at 30% for now. I don't think everyone will see rain. The weather looks pleasant the rest of the week with highs in the 70s!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018