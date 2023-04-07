Expect a fantastic Friday to finish the week

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go for your Good Friday! We'll enjoy some sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the mid/upper 60s. Grab the jackets again tonight as low temps eventually reach the 30s to low 40s Saturday morning.

Easter weekend is looking great! Highs Saturday hold in the upper 60s to near 70 with low 70s on Easter Sunday. Looking good for Easter Egg hunts!

A weak disturbance may bring a few showers and rumbles of thunder Monday, but we'll keep the chance at 30% for now. I don't think everyone will see rain. The weather looks pleasant the rest of the week with highs in the 70s!

