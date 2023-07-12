Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for today

TULSA, Okla — *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY

After being spoiled with a stretch of below average temperatures, dangerous summer heat builds back today.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS and HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for the entire region. Temperatures will reach the mid/upper 90s, but with a high amount of moisture in the air, it will feel worse. Heat index values of 105F to 115F will be likely.

We'll be watching to the north tonight as a few storms could potentially make a run into the region during the overnight hours. A few strong to severe storms could be possible with a wind and hail threat. Highest chances of storms will be to the northeast with lower chances southwest.

While probably not quite as hot as today, we'll keep the potentially dangerous heat in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Like tonight's, chances for late night to early morning storms will go up as well with the potential to see a few strong storms.

Weekend temperatures should come down (low 90s), but still remaining seasonably hot and humid. Don't cancel plans, but keep an eye to the sky as a lingering storm chance will remain.

