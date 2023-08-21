Excessive Heat Warnings for Monday

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING 11AM to 8PM***

***OZONE ALERT DAY***

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will stay with us through the work week. A ridge of high pressure is holding strong over Green Country keeping today’s highs in the 100F to 105F range. Factor in the humidity and it’ll feel worse. Heat index values of 110F to 125F are likely. Please stay cool, stay hydrated, and take breaks from the heat as needed. The air quality may reach unhealthy levels today as well. Another good reason to limit outdoor activity.

High temps in the 100s will remain likely through at least Friday. Latest data hints a cold front will arrive this weekend. The timing will be key for temps on Saturday with 90s north and 100s still possible south. We all see relief from the 100s on Sunday…highs in the 90s. Storm chances don’t look great, but we will keep a slight chance of a storm in the forecast on Sunday. Otherwise, dry weather will rule with the heat.

