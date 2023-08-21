Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Excessive Heat Warnings for Monday

Dangerous combination of heat and humidity will remain this week
A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will remain through the work week.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 08:32:44-04

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING 11AM to 8PM***

***OZONE ALERT DAY***

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will stay with us through the work week. A ridge of high pressure is holding strong over Green Country keeping today’s highs in the 100F to 105F range. Factor in the humidity and it’ll feel worse. Heat index values of 110F to 125F are likely. Please stay cool, stay hydrated, and take breaks from the heat as needed. The air quality may reach unhealthy levels today as well. Another good reason to limit outdoor activity.

High temps in the 100s will remain likely through at least Friday. Latest data hints a cold front will arrive this weekend. The timing will be key for temps on Saturday with 90s north and 100s still possible south. We all see relief from the 100s on Sunday…highs in the 90s. Storm chances don’t look great, but we will keep a slight chance of a storm in the forecast on Sunday. Otherwise, dry weather will rule with the heat.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018