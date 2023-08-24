Excessive Heat Warning for Thursday

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from 11am to 8pm**

Dangerous heat will continue the next three days, then relief is on the way! Heat index values of 110F to 115F are likely this afternoon thanks to the high amount of moisture in the air. High temps will range from upper 90s to low 100s. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take breaks as needed.

High temps in the low 100s are likely Friday and Saturday. Relief is expected on Sunday with highs in the low/mid 90s! Storm chances are gradually working back into the forecast as well. While I don’t think everyone will see rain, a few storms to look possible Sunday PM into early Monday AM.

High temps early next week will be closer to our seasonal average…near 90!

