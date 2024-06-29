Excessive heat to start the weekend

***Excessive Heat Warning for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Creek, Wagoner, Cherokee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee Muskogee, McIntosh Counties, Latimer, and Haskell Counties Saturday from Noon to 9PM***

***Heat Advisory for Adair, Delaware, Ottawa, Chautauqua (KS), and Montgomery (KS) Counties Saturday from Noon until 9 PM***

Another hot one for Saturday with highs around 100 degrees and feels like temperatures ranging from 105 to 115 degrees! Please stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks to cool down.

Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible late this afternoon and evening with large hail and damaging winds as the main concerns.

We look to get a brief break from the extreme heat on Sunday with highs in the low 90s with a lingering spotty storm chance Sunday as well. The break will be short-lived as the heat will build back early/mid next week.

Another front may approach by the end of next week with another chance for a few storms. We'll be watching the storm chances closely as the 4th of July nears.

